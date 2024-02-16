Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $199,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 78.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,380,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,995,000 after buying an additional 1,044,148 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 16.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,844,000 after buying an additional 3,216,584 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $5,380,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,541,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after buying an additional 14,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,481.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,481.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,123 shares of company stock worth $416,315. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Up 2.5 %

KEY opened at $14.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $19.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.13%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

