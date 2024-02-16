Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 11,143 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,143 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Harley-Davidson worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 293.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average is $32.79. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $48.78.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $791.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HOG. Citigroup upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

