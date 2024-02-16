Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 15,195 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,195 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Flowers Foods worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 46.4% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 12.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian bought 9,100 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian acquired 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Steve Kinsey acquired 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $39,978.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,973,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FLO stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.40. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

