Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 16,732 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,732 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kite Realty Group Trust

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,291.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.32, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

