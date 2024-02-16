Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,441 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,739,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,545,000 after acquiring an additional 408,017 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $21,347,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 136.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 507,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after acquiring an additional 292,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 157.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 477,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,807,000 after acquiring an additional 292,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI opened at $86.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.90, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.88 and a 200 day moving average of $81.75. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $96.09.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 8,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total value of $715,952.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,896.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $185,175.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,156.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 8,563 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total value of $715,952.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,896.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 615,077 shares of company stock valued at $51,253,764. 22.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

Read Our Latest Report on MTSI

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.