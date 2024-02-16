Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 479 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 17.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 54.3% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 44,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 6.1% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.9% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.83.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $162.38 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $173.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.36%.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,482 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

