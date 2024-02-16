Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 7,083 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,083 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of National Fuel Gas worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 21.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NFG stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.35. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $59.28.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $525.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

