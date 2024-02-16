Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 7,367 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,367 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $56,034.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $36,278.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,104.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $56,034.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,981 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,355 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of CORT opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average of $27.84. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $34.28.

CORT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.21.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

See Also

