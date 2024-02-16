Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 822 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Dollar General by 64.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,555 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Dollar General by 124.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dollar General by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 994,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,717 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $135.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $231.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.68.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.32.

View Our Latest Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.