Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,828 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of PVH worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in PVH by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in PVH by 281.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 39.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of PVH by 69.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $1,554,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,771.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,440 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,462. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

PVH Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PVH stock opened at $128.08 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $130.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PVH from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.73.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

