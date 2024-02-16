MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MYR Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,049,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,900,000 after buying an additional 54,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MYR Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,109,000 after buying an additional 37,252 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MYR Group by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,508,000 after buying an additional 128,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in MYR Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,315,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MYR Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,619,000 after buying an additional 67,933 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $158.25 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $159.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MYRG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MYR Group from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MYR Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MYR Group

About MYR Group

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.