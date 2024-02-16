Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock Holdings Increased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Neogen worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Neogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Neogen by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th.

Neogen Stock Up 3.4 %

NEOG opened at $17.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.54. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Profile



Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

