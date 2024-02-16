New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03), reports. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter.

New Gold Stock Performance

New Gold stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.54. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.61. The company has a market cap of $796.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NGD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.00 to $1.05 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in New Gold by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

