NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Shares Gap Down to $20.00

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.00, but opened at $19.40. NewAmsterdam Pharma shares last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 381,212 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NAMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Down 1.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 987.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,929.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

Further Reading

