NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. NMI had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NMIH stock opened at $29.78 on Friday. NMI has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other NMI news, Director James G. Jones sold 5,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $159,403.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,111.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $391,883.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 427,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,044,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James G. Jones sold 5,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $159,403.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,111.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 332,750 shares of company stock worth $9,974,910. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,781,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,172,000 after purchasing an additional 182,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 225,364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NMI by 10.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,441,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,171,000 after acquiring an additional 417,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NMI by 15.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,585,000 after acquiring an additional 551,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NMI by 2.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,833,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,595,000 after acquiring an additional 83,594 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NMIH. Barclays began coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

