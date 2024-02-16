NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 466,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,554,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 24,083 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,729,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,696,000 after acquiring an additional 156,974 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 33,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NRG opened at $52.02 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $55.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.11%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

