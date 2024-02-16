Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 28.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Nutrien by 0.7% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 50,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTR opened at $50.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average is $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.84.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

