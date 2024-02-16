Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.09% of Nuvei worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVEI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Nuvei by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at $914,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Nuvei by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $26.65 on Friday. Nuvei Co. has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVEI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Nuvei in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Nuvei from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nuvei

Nuvei Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.