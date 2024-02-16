NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,182 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.0% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $206,667,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $603.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $644.61.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $726.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.85, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $204.21 and a 12-month high of $746.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $566.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

