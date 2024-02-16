ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Position Lessened by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,728 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 192,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 120,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,324,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OKE

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $71.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $72.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.56 and its 200-day moving average is $67.25.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 72.66%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.