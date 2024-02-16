Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 182.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.39%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.93. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.73.

In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $240,963.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 910,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,072,028.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,860,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 280.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after buying an additional 748,630 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth about $286,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 50.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 25.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 115,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 23,693 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.70.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

