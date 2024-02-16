Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Announces Earnings Results

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.36), RTT News reports. Palatin Technologies had a negative net margin of 445.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,959.09%. The company had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Palatin Technologies Trading Down 23.7 %

Shares of PTN stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. Palatin Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palatin Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,167,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 388.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 180,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 548,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 166,071 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 57,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Thursday.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

