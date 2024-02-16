Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Parsons from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Parsons in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $74.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.06. Parsons has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $74.96.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. Parsons had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Parsons will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSN. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Parsons by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Parsons by 18,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

