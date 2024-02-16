Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Truist Financial

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Parsons from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Parsons in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.44.

Shares of PSN opened at $74.36 on Thursday. Parsons has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $74.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.65 and its 200-day moving average is $60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Parsons had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Parsons by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Parsons by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Parsons by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

