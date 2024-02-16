PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Director Acquires $25,346.00 in Stock

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) Director Jose A. Briones purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $25,346.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 255,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,418.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PennantPark Investment Trading Up 1.4 %

PennantPark Investment stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62. PennantPark Investment Co. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $436.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.54.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The asset manager reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennantPark Investment Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennantPark Investment

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 113.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 5,609.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 812,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 798,031 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,101,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after acquiring an additional 295,060 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,242,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,787,000 after acquiring an additional 290,107 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1,055.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 216,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 197,879 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PennantPark Investment from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

Featured Stories

