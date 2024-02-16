Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Stake Boosted by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) by 83.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,231 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 45.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSNY shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.53.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

PSNY opened at $1.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $5.62.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $613.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.00 million. Research analysts expect that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

