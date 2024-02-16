Portsmouth Square (OTCMKTS:PRSI) Announces Earnings Results

Portsmouth Square (OTCMKTS:PRSI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.50) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter.
Portsmouth Square Price Performance
Portsmouth Square stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.17. Portsmouth Square has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.
Portsmouth Square Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Portsmouth Square
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Cisco Systems stock: Income investors buy the dip
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Arista Networks stock soars past big tech rival Cisco
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Bitcoin’s soaring rally lifts several crypto-stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Portsmouth Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portsmouth Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.