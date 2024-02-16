Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,857 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Post by 14.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Post by 16.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Post by 136.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Post by 545.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 27,404 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Post by 29.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Post alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $762,609.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,337,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $104,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,434. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $762,609.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,337,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,523. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on POST shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Post

Post Stock Up 1.7 %

POST stock opened at $105.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.65. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.85 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.