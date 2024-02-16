Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 31.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Trading Down 10.4 %

Shares of OTLY opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Oatly Group AB has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

Oatly Group Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

