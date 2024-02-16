Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 18,691 Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 45.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Archer Aviation

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,926,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,765,512.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer Aviation Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Archer Aviation stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.51. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $7.49.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

