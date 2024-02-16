Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $147,000 Position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter worth $123,000.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

ISD opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.10. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $12.87.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

