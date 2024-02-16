Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $174,000 Stock Holdings in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caribou Biosciences were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Caribou Biosciences by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 2,754.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 497,692 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 108.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 73,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 311.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 23,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRBU. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

NASDAQ CRBU opened at $7.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.50.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

