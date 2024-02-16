Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $186,000 Stock Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,493 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 31,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 18.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUV stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $9.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average is $8.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

