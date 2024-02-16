Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $102,000 in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLAD opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24. The company has a market cap of $447.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.27. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $11.28.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.37 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 63.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 68.75%.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

