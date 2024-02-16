Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $148,000 in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 644.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BITO opened at $24.56 on Friday. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

