Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $89,000 in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Honest at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honest by 386.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,759,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,880 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Honest by 25.1% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 5,825,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,952 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Honest by 34.9% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,746,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 711,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Honest by 272.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 966,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 706,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Honest by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,278,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 600,161 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honest alerts:

Insider Transactions at Honest

In related news, insider Jessica Warren sold 50,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $148,937.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 965,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,296.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,840 shares of company stock worth $193,548. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Honest Stock Up 1.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ HNST opened at $3.22 on Friday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Honest in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Honest

Honest Profile

(Free Report)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.