Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $111,000 Investment in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Joby Aviation by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in Joby Aviation by 4.1% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Joby Aviation by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Shares of JOBY stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $11.98.

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 20,816 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $127,602.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,587.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 4,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $25,674.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,043.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 20,816 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $127,602.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,587.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 690,741 shares of company stock worth $4,459,456. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

