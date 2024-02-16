Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,118 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 697.0% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 86.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in SunPower by 53.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower in the third quarter worth about $62,000. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Stock Up 0.4 %

SunPower stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $18.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on SunPower in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on SunPower from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna cut shares of SunPower from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.03.

SunPower Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

