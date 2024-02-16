Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes $71,000 Position in LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNZA. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in LanzaTech Global in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global in the third quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LanzaTech Global by 5.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 24,406 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in LanzaTech Global by 119.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

LanzaTech Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:LNZA opened at $3.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. LanzaTech Global, Inc. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $8.70.

LanzaTech Global Company Profile

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

