Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,218 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Lightbridge as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lightbridge in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lightbridge during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Lightbridge by 37.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Lightbridge by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Lightbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LTBR opened at $3.11 on Friday. Lightbridge Co. has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $4.10.

Lightbridge Profile

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

