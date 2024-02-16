Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Personalis as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Personalis during the first quarter worth approximately $2,773,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Personalis by 727.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 764,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 672,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 25.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,285,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after acquiring an additional 656,235 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 462,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 304,309 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Personalis by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 263,211 shares during the last quarter. 53.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Personalis Price Performance

Personalis stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. Personalis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $3.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.30 target price on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test to optimize therapy selection and match patients to clinical trials; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

