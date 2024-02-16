Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 1.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 84,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Vital Farms by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 107,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VITL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Insider Transactions at Vital Farms

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 27,528 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $426,408.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,068.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 27,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $426,408.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,068.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 40,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $565,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,153.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,739 shares of company stock worth $2,146,004. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vital Farms Price Performance

VITL stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $647.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Vital Farms

(Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.