Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 7.6% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 13,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 168.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $580,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,390.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of CCL stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of -127.00 and a beta of 2.57.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

