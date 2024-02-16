Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAKT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Daktronics by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Daktronics by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,970,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after buying an additional 186,636 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Daktronics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,362,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Daktronics by 214.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 96,494 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Daktronics by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 368,099 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Daktronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered Daktronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Daktronics stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $199.37 million during the quarter. Daktronics had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 34.10%.

Daktronics Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

