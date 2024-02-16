Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $55,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,974 shares of company stock worth $123,226 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

