PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 470.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,794 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,444 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 65,746 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,376,000 after purchasing an additional 773,543 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 158,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $104.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.98.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

