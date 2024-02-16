QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,065 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,198 shares of company stock worth $1,752,690. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $155.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $157.98.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

