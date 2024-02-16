QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,065 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.
In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,198 shares of company stock worth $1,752,690. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $155.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $157.98.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 46.38%.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
