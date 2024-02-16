Radian Group Inc. (RDN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 23rd

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Radian Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Radian Group has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Radian Group to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $28.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. Radian Group has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $29.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $328.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.04 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 48.51% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 232,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Radian Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Radian Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDN shares. Barclays began coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

