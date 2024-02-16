Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.22, Zacks reports. Randstad had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter.

Randstad Stock Down 0.4 %

RANJY opened at $28.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.55. Randstad has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.34.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

