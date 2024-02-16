Regions Financial Co. (RF) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on April 1st

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%.

Regions Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Regions Financial has a payout ratio of 43.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Regions Financial to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

RF opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $23.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 715.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “inline” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.12.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

