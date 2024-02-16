Regions Financial Co. (RF) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on April 1st

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%.
Regions Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Regions Financial has a payout ratio of 43.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Regions Financial to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.
Regions Financial Trading Up 1.4 %
RF opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $23.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 715.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “inline” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.12.
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
